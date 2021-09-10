$706.90 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce sales of $706.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.80 million to $716.30 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

