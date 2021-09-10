7,200 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $144.39. 269,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

