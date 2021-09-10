$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.