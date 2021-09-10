840 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $404.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

