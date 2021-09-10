8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.45 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

