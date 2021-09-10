A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

