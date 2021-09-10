A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
