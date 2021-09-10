A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

