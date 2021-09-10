ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 7,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.