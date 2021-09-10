Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 62.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 185,955 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 178.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 62.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 185,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.