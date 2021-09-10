Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.59. 32,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,230,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

