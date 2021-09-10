Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.59. 32,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,230,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
