Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) versus Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Head-To-Head Review

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.78%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 264.09 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -7.44 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39% Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

