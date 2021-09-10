Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $650.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $661.37. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

