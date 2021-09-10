Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $111.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. 9,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,596. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

