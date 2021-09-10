Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 63,853 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 69.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

