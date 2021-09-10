Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 911 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock opened at $217.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.96. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

