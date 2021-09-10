Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

