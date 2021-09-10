Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $93.65 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

