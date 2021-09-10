Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 871.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Freedom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

