Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 1,034,038 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 532,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,790,000.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

