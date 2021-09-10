Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $692,000.

LDSF opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

