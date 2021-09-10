Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Down 4.1%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $766.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.