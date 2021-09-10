AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

