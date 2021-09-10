Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $709,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $174.08 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

