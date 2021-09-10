Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.