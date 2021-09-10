Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AFRM traded up $20.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. 657,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

