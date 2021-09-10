Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

AFRM traded up $17.87 on Friday, hitting $109.93. 290,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

