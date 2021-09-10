Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

