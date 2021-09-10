Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.41.

ADC opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.