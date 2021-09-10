Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of AIR opened at €115.20 ($135.53) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.90.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

