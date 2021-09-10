Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

