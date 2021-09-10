Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 1,900 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

