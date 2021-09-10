Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 6,500 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,582. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.81 and its 200-day moving average is $446.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

