Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.60 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

