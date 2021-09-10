Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $121,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 185,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,121. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

