Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 8,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $88,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $418,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 184,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.