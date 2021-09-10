Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,028,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.36. 433,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,420,662. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.