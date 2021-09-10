Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

ALB stock opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $248.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

