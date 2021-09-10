Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 19,731 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 692% compared to the typical volume of 2,491 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,093. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

