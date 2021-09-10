Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $454.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

