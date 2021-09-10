Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

