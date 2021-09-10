Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $354,266.02 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

