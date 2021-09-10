Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 2,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

