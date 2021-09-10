Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 222 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.