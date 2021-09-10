Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $304,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 109,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

