Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $377,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPL by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 50,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

