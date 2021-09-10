Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 31,853 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 282,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.