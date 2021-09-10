Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $787,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

