Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $174.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Allegion stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

