Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTK stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

