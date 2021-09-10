Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.